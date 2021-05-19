Students Use Math Skills To Create Mini Golf Course

A neat project for 6th graders at Donnell Middle School, who used their math skills to create a mini golf course.

Long-term substitute math teacher Jillian Prince says the students worked really hard over the past two weeks to take the project from on paper to a real-life design.

She says the project was a fun way for the students to review a little bit of everything they’ve learned this school year and get some hands-on project-based learning as well.

And then the students’ hard work was rewarded as they got to play the course, which was set up next to Donnell Stadium.