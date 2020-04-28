Students Write Letters Of Appreciation To Frontline Workers

Some Findlay students are showing their appreciation for frontline workers by writing them letters.

Heather Welty teaches ESL (English as a Second Language) at Wilson Vance and has 27 students from 10 different countries.

She says during their weekly online class the students suggested writing letters of appreciation to healthcare workers and first responders.

“They just really wanted to thank the frontline workers for being brave and taking time away from their families and for keeping them safe.”

Heather says she’s really proud of her students for coming up with the idea and hopes the letters bring a smile to the faces of our local frontline workers.