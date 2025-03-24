Study Places Ohio Highways In Top Ten In The Country

(ONN) – A recent study from the Reason Foundation found Ohio highways are among some of the most efficient and cost-effective in the nation.

“They ranked 10th overall,” said Baruch Feigenbaum of the Reason Foundation.

“The reason for that ranking is basically it doesn’t do anything poorly and it does a number of things well.”

The study evaluated the condition, safety and cost of roads and bridges in all 50 states.

According to the Reason Foundation’s Annual Highway Report, Ohio highways have improved over the past few years from a previous ranking of 17.