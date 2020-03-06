Study Raises Concerns About The Rate Of Farmer Suicide

Amid near-record debt, tariff wars and insufficient government bailouts, more than 450 farmers killed themselves across nine midwestern states – including Ohio – from 2014 to 2018.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that farmers are among the most likely to die by suicide, compared to other occupations.

That’s based on a January study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The problem has plagued agricultural communities across the nation, but perhaps nowhere more so than the Midwest, where extreme weather and falling prices have bludgeoned dairy and crop producers in recent years.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Got Your Back campaign is helping farmers with their mental health.

Meantime, Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague is reminding farmers and agribusinesses there is still time to take advantage of the Ag-LINK program.

The 2020 application period for Ag-LINK runs until March 20.

Through the program, farmers and agribusinesses may qualify for reduced interest loans for operating costs related to feed, seed, fertilizer, fuel, and other expenses.

Get more on the program here.