Study Says Ohio’s Vax-A-Million Lottery Was Ineffective

Ohio’s Vax-A-Million campaign didn’t improve Ohio’s overall vaccination rate.

That’s what a new study from the Boston University School of Medicine claims, citing data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Allan J. Walkey, professor of medicine, says the study shows state-based lotteries are “of limited value” when it comes to increasing vaccine administration across the country.

Researchers found that after the lottery was launched Ohio saw an increase in those 18 and older but that spike was consistent across the country.

the governor’s office is calling the study flawed, saying that Ohio’s numbers compare those 16 and older and they saw a significant increase due to Vax-a-Million.

One of the Vax-A-Million winners is from Findlay.