‘Stuff The Bus’ A Big Success Again This Year

The 2024 ‘Stuff the Bus’ school supplies collection event in Findlay was a huge success.

Tammy Stahl, Executive Director of Christian Clearing House, says the community donated nearly 1,000 backpacks and a bunch of school supplies.

Additionally, they received nearly $1,300 in the money jar.

“We are beyond grateful for the incredible support you’ve shown for our ‘Stuff the Bus’ initiative!

Your generosity has been truly inspiring, and we can’t thank you enough.

There’s still time to contribute! We’re collecting supplies through August 4th.

Thank you for being such a wonderful and supportive community!”

She says If you didn’t get a chance to sign up for ‘Stuff the Bus’, you can still come in person to the Christian Clearing House office starting August 12th and they’ll do their best to provide essential back to school items.

“We’re here to help ensure your kids are ready for the school year with the supplies they need.”

Annually, McDonald’s, WFIN , WKXA and 106.3 The Fox join with area organizations like Christian Clearing House to “Stuff The Bus” with school supplies for local school children in need.