The Stuff the Bus community school supplies drive is happening July 27-29.

Your local radio stations are partnering with McDonald’s and local organizations to host the annual Stuff the Bus campaign at the McDonald’s on Tiffin Avenue in Findlay.

On Thursday and Friday the hours will be 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday the hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

The goal of the campaign is to make sure students have everything they need to start the new school year.

Christian Clearing House Executive Director Tammy Stahl was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss the annual event and you can hear that interview below and by clicking here.

Backpacks are always the largest need, but you can also donate pencils, crayons, binders and more.

The filled backpacks will then be distributed before the start of the school year.

For a full list of needed items click here.