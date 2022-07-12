‘Stuff The Bus’ School Supplies Drive Being Held This Week

The Stuff the Bus community school supplies drive is happening this week.

Your local radio stations are partnering with McDonald’s and local organizations to host the annual Stuff the Bus campaign at the McDonald’s on Tiffin Avenue in Findlay.

The goal of the campaign is to make sure students have everything they need to start the new school year.

Backpacks are always the largest need, but you can also donate pencils, crayons, binders, calculators and more.

The filled backpacks will then be distributed before the start of the school year.

For a full list of needed items click here.

Stuff the Bus will be held Thursday, July 14th through Saturday, July 16th.

After Stuff the Bus, donations can still be made at Stonebridge Church through August 4th.

If you are unable to stop by the bus, donations can also be made at www.cchsupport.org.