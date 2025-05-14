‘Summer Connect 2025’ To Bring Free Family Events To Neighborhoods

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library)

This summer, families across Findlay are invited to join Summer Connect, a new initiative bringing free, family-friendly events to local neighborhoods—right where people live, play, and gather.

Building on the success of a 2024 pilot event, Summer Connect 2025 is expanding to seven events in parks and community spaces throughout the city. Designed to reach families, these events aim to connect community members with vital local resources, all while enjoying fun, engaging activities for all ages.

Summer Connect isn’t just about fun—it’s also about well-being. Thanks to a strong partnership with Hancock Public Health, each event will feature a mobile health clinic offering free health screenings to attendees. These screenings include blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen level, and Hemoglobin A1c checks—vital tools for early detection and health awareness.

The City of Findlay Parks and Recreation Department is also bringing their “Keep Active, Keep Healthy” initiative to Summer Connect. This program is designed to make physical activity fun, easy, and accessible for all ages by providing opportunities to participate in games, sports, and active play. Whether it’s tossing a ball, trying a new sport, or enjoying playground fun, families will be encouraged to move, laugh, and stay active together.

“Summer Connect is about bringing the heart of our community into neighborhoods,” says Kristy Szkudlarek, Read for Life Coordinator. “We want to make it easy for families to access important services while enjoying a morning of games, crafts, and connection. These events are completely free and open to everyone—no registration required—because every family deserves a chance to learn, play, and feel supported right where they live.”

Event Schedule:

June 5 | Bernard Park | 1105 Bernard Ave. | 9 AM – 12 PM

June 10 | West Park | 1425 Byal Ave. | 9 AM – 12 PM

June 24 | The Family Center | 1800 N Blanchard St. | 9 AM – 12 PM

July 8 | Emory Adams Park | 1827 S Blanchard St. | 9 AM – 12 PM

July 10 | Riverside Park | 231 McManness Ave. | 9 AM – 12 PM

July 15 | East Branch YMCA | 1400 Manor Hill Rd. | 9 AM – 12 PM

July 17 | Gateway Church | 620 N Main St. | 9 AM – 12 PM

Each event will feature booths and activities from local organizations, giveaways, crafts, games, and more. Children and families can explore services offered by nonprofits, city departments, and community agencies in a welcoming and relaxed environment.

Organized by: The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, Hancock Public Health, City of Findlay Parks & Recreation, and a host of committed partners working together to promote wellness, education, and belonging across Findlay. Other community agencies include: Help Me Grow, CASA, Head Start, Family and Children First Council, Awakening Minds Art, Hancock Historical Museum, HHWP Community Action Commission, Children’s Mentoring Connection, Women’s Resource Center, YWCA Child Care Resource, Hope House, WBGU-PBS, and more.

For more information, visit findlaylibrary.org or follow the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library on social media for updates.