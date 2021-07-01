Summer Cooling Season Program Accepting Applications

The AEP Ohio Neighbor to Neighbor Program is now accepting applications for utility assistance grants for the 2021 summer cooling season.

Through a partnership between AEP Ohio and Dollar Energy Fund, the Neighbor to Neighbor Program supports families in need with a grant applied directly to their AEP Ohio account to prevent disconnection of, or to restore their electric service.

Cooling assistance is available once per program year on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligible account holders may apply through August 31st, 2021, while funds are available.

“The global pandemic was extremely difficult for many families and individuals we serve in Ohio, and some continue to face significant economic challenges,” said Jon Williams, managing director of customer experience and distribution technology for AEP Ohio.

“As a good community partner and neighbor, we’re committed to supporting people who are struggling to make ends meet. Through this cooling program, we can help our customers – especially the elderly and those with health problems – maintain their electric service during the hot summer months.”

Since AEP Ohio and Dollar Energy Fund launched the Neighbor to Neighbor Program in May 2009, more than $15.4 million in assistance has been granted to more than 64,000 Ohio households.

To apply, customers may contact one of the AEP Ohio Neighbor to Neighbor Program’s network of more than 120 Ohio community-based organizations.

To qualify, an applicant’s total gross household income must be at or below 300 percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines.

Households must have an outstanding balance on their bill of at least $50 and behind on bill payment 30 days or more.

Full eligibility guidelines and application instructions can be found at AEPOhio.com/helpaneighbor.