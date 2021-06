The Findlay City Schools summer lunch program begins on Monday, June 7th and goes through July 29th.

Meals are free for everyone under 18-years-old and adults can purchase one for $3.50.

Meals are available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Glenwood Middle School.

People are invited to come for lunch and stay for fun activities.

People with questions can call 419-420-7014.