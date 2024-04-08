Sunrise Senior Living Residents Wowed By Solar Eclipse

The folks at Sunrise Senior Living in Findlay got to enjoy the total solar eclipse.

WFIN was on hand as several residents donned their solar eclipse glasses and looked toward the sky Monday afternoon.

We spoke with 97-year-old Theresa Roberts who was absolutely blown away by her first total solar eclipse. (video below)

“It’s the first time I’ve ever seen it and it was absolutely beautiful.”

Sunrise Senior Living had 15 of their residents outside to enjoy the eclipse, and thanks to them for letting WFIN stop by and be a part of the special day.