Supporters Of Abortion Amendment Say Ballot Language Is Misleading

(ONN) – The Ohio Ballot Board has approved language for a fall abortion rights measure that Democrats and the issue’s backers are criticizing as inaccurate and misleading.

Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights is considering litigation.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, an abortion opponent, developed the language.

It changes the word ‘fetus’ to ‘unborn child’ and suggests that the amendment would prohibit citizens from limiting abortion access when it would actually limit the government from doing so.

Ohio Right to Life’s president said he likes the language.

The abortion measure will be issue 1 on the November ballot.

A proposal to legalize recreational marijuana will be called issue 2.