Supreme Court Orders Rewrite Of Issue 1 Ballot Language

The Ohio Supreme Court handed a limited victory to the nonpartisan group One Person One Vote which opposes State Issue One and the special state election planned for August 8th.

Issue One is an effort to make it harder for voters to change the Ohio Constitution.

The court has ordered Republican state officials to rewrite ballot language summarizing Issue One and fix errors in that language.

Currently, it takes a 50 percent plus one vote to pass a constitutional amendment in Ohio on an election ballot and this measure wants to increase that minimum up to 60 percent.

One Person One Vote has also filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of holding an August special election.