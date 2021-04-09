Surge In Active COVID Cases In Hancock County

There was a jump in the number of active COVID cases in Hancock County in the latest numbers released by Hancock Public Health.

The agency on Friday reported that there were 170 active cases in the county, which is an increase of 32 cases from Monday’s case count of 138.

Back on March 26th, there were 114 active cases and on March 19th only 75 active cases.

Active cases are defined as cases currently under quarantine or in isolation.

11 people on Friday were hospitalized with the virus in Hancock County, an increase of one from Monday.

There have been 123 deaths from the virus in Hancock County since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health released data showing that Hancock County had the highest occurrence of COVID-19 cases in the state based on population.

Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard shows that nearly 4 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine so far, which is around 34 percent of the state’s population.

The dashboard shows that more than 24,000 people in Hancock County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is around 32 percent of the county population.

Click here for information on scheduling a vaccination through Hancock Public Health and here through Blanchard Valley Health System.