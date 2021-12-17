Surge In COVID Hospitalizations In Hancock County

The number of new COVID hospitalizations in Hancock County more than doubled in the latest data released by the health department.

Hancock Public Health is reporting 330 new cases, 47 new hospitalizations and two new deaths for the week of December 10th through December 16th.

There were 22 new hospitalizations over the previous weekly reporting period of December 3rd through December 9th.

Hancock County is averaging 47.1 new cases per day and cases per 100,000 is 472.40.

Community transmission in Hancock County remains “high” as defined by the CDC.

877 Hancock County residents have been hospitalized with COVID since the beginning of the pandemic and 178 have died from it.

The health department is urging everyone to continue taking COVID precautions over the holidays and to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

Blanchard Valley Health System recently held a Facebook Live to update the community on the impact that rising COVID cases are having on Findlay, Hancock County and the region.

Get more on that by clicking here.