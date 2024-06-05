Surprise 90th Birthday Party For Woman Who Started Owens Nursing Program

Owens Community College in Findlay held a surprise 90th birthday party for someone who has meant so much to the college.

Dr. Peggy Bensman served the Owens community from 1968-92.

She started the Nursing program, serving as the first Nursing department chair.

She was promoted to dean of all Health programs and then vice president of Academic Affairs before retiring.

The top nursing student award is presented annually in her name.

Originally from Minster, Ohio, she attended Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati for her bachelor’s degree, Xavier University for her master’s degree and Bowling Green for her doctoral degree.

Dr. Bensman resides in Minster.

College officials and former colleagues gathered Wednesday in Findlay to celebrate Dr. Bensman’s 90th birthday and WFIN had a chance to chat with her for a few minutes.