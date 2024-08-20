Survey Being Conducted To Better Understand Community’s Health Needs

Hancock County is conducting a short survey to better understand the health needs in the community.

Residents are encouraged to share their thoughts on making the community a healthier place to live by clicking on the link below.

Hancock Public Health says the survey will help them collect data for developing the 2026-2028 Hancock County Community Health Assessment, a process conducted every 3 years.

Below is the survey link and QR code, and information, as well as posters that can be circulated to the community.

SurveyMonkey Link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HancockCounty