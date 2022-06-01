Suspect Arrested After Foot Pursuit In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department says a man was arrested after running from police when they attempted to identify him.

Police stopped out at the parking lot behind 1739 Tiffin Avenue (Rancho Fiesta) on Tuesday night to investigate people gathered behind the restaurant, which was closed.

While attempting to identify the people, one of them ran off.

Police caught up with the subject and he was identified as K’Caleeb Gonzalez, 24, of Findlay.

He was found to have two active warrants through area agencies.

Police say his vehicle was in the parking lot and a bag of marijuana was on the hood.

Inside the vehicle was another bag of suspected drugs, as well as two handguns, one of which was stolen.

Gonzalez was arrested and booked at the Hancock County Jail on charges of receiving stolen property and obstruction of official business.

The drugs are being sent for testing and charges could be filed later.

The other people on the scene were released with no charges.