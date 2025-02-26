Suspect Arrested For Firing Gunshots At House

(From the Fostoria Police Department)

On the morning of Sunday February 23rd, 2025, at approximately 0430 hrs, the Fostoria Police Department responded to 310 S. Poplar St for a report of shots fired. Upon officers’ arrival, they discovered that the house had been shot 4 times at the rear of the residence along an alleyway. After securing the residence and the area, Fostoria Detective Brooks Hall was called to the scene to investigate further.

Through Detective Hall’s investigation of the shooting, he was able to determine the shooter and another subject, came to the rear of 310 S. Poplar St from 201 E. Crocker St in Fostoria, fired 4 shots at the residence, before fleeing back to 201 E Crocker St.

On February 24th, 2025, at approximately 2030 hrs, Detectives from the Fostoria Police Department with the assistance of the Seneca County Regional SRT, executed a search warrant at 201 E. Crocker St, to look for the suspects and possible evidence from the shooting. The Seneca County Regional SRT surrounded the residence and ordered out all occupants of the home out by loudspeaker. Those individuals were secured and SRT made entry into the location to secure it as well. After searching the residence and conducting interviews of the occupants, Fostoria Detectives were able to identify the shooter.

On February 25, 2025, the Fostoria Police Department arrested Michael Bollinger, 18 YOA, for Discharging a Firearm into Habitation, ORC 2923.161 (A)(1), a Felony of the Second Degree. Mr. Bollinger turned himself over to the Fostoria Police Department without incident and admitted to his involvement in the shooting. Mr. Bollinger is currently being held in the Seneca County Jail with no bond, awaiting his initial court appearance. The investigation is still ongoing.

“The responding officers’ prompt response and textbook handling of the shooting, along with Detective Halls thorough investigation, were paramount in resolving this investigation so quickly. I cannot say enough about the officers working in the Fostoria Police Department; Our department has truly been tested over the past couple of weeks, and I am proud to say they have all handled it remarkably.”

“I would also like to thank the Seneca County Regional SRT for their assistance in executing the search warrant last night. This team came in and safely secured the occupants and residence in a quick and professional manner, without further incident. The Seneca County Regional SRT is made up of 6 officers from the Fostoria Police Department, 7 officers from the Tiffin Police Department, 5 deputies from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Department, 3 medics from the Fostoria Fire Department, and 3 Medics from the Tiffin Fire Department. This group’s dedication to our area is unmatched. They are always ready at a moment’s notice, and train to handle almost every scenario you can think of. The collaboration of the City of Fostoria, the City of Tiffin, and Seneca County has truly been a blessing for the area.”

Police Chief Gabe Wedge

Fostoria Police Department