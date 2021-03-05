Suspect Arrested In Hit-And-Run That Killed Tiffin Woman

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the suspect from a fatal hit-skip crash in Seneca County in November has been arrested.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on November 16th on State Route 53 in Pleasant Township, north of Tiffin.

The highway patrol says Amanda Borer, 35, of Tiffin, entered State Route 53 from the west chasing after the family dog.

The patrol says Borer was struck by a northbound car being driven by Carrie M. Conner, 33, of Tiffin.

Borer died at the scene.

Investigators say Conner fled the scene and her car was located at a residence in Seneca County.

Damage and debris from the scene matched her vehicle, the patrol said.

Upon completion of the investigation, the case was presented to a Seneca County Grand Jury, which indicted Conner on felony charges of failure to stop after an accident and tampering with evidence.

A warrant was issued for her arrest and deputies located and arrested her on Friday.

Conner is being held at the Seneca County Jail pending arraignment.