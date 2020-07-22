Suspect Arrested In Road Rage Shooting

The Findlay Police Department says a suspect is behind bars in connection with a road rage shooting from last weekend.

Police say the suspect was arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting.

The police investigation, which led investigators to link the suspect to the shooting, is ongoing.

Police say the suspect’s name will be released when charges are filed against him.

The shooting happened at 11:01 Saturday night near the intersection of South Main Street and Lima Street.

The Findlay Police Department says the victim was shot by a male passenger in a white SUV that was being driven by a female.

The victim was able to get himself to Blanchard Valley Hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound described as not life-threatening.