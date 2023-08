A man ended up in a Findlay creek after running from law enforcement during a traffic stop.

The man was pulled over on East Main Cross Street a little east of South Blanchard Street at around 12:45 Monday afternoon.

He fled the area on foot towards the east and got into Lye Creek in an attempt to elude deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was taken into custody and loaded into a Hanco ambulance.