Suspect In Assault Identified

In Bowling Green, police went to social media for help in identifying a suspect in an assault and the public delivered.

According to a social media post by Bowling Green Police, the assault, which was captured on video, happened on Saturday just before 2 a.m.

In the video, a suspect is seen running down main street and approaching a group of three people walking together.

The suspect then tackled one person to the ground, stood up and fled.

After posting video of the assault on their social media, the police department says the suspect has been identified and charges are forthcoming.