Suspect In Commercial Break-Ins In Findlay Arrested

(From the Findlay Police Department)

On 10-17-24 at approximately 1230 hours plain clothes units with the Findlay Police Department were conducting surveillance on a residence on SR 12 just west of Findlay.

The resident of the home, Jeffrey Dahms, has been suspected of multiple commercial break-ins over the last several weeks.

A warrant for his arrest had been issued.

While conducting the surveillance, Jeffrey left the residence in a vehicle heading westbound at a high rate of speed.

The plain clothes units followed Jeffrey until his vehicle suffered a flat tire and was forced to stop on Township Road 128.

The plain clothes officer was able to apprehend Jeffrey on the arrest warrant.

A search warrant was subsequently obtained for Jeffrey’s home.

Several items of evidentiary value were located in the home.

Jeffrey is currently incarcerated at the HCJC on two charges of Breaking and Entering (Felony 5).

The investigation is ongoing.