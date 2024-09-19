Suspect In Findlay Shooting Charged With Attempted Murder

The suspect in a shooting outside a Findlay bar has been indicted by a Hancock County Grand Jury.

Court records show Marcuss Martinez (pictured below) is facing charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, having a weapon against a court order, and tampering with evidence.

The 39-year-old from Findlay is being held at the Hancock County Jail.

On Friday, September 13 police responded to investigate a report of a man with a gun outside of Old Stoney Ledge at 752 Howard Street.

While en route to the location, officers were advised a man had been shot once and the suspect had fled the scene.

Officers arrived in the area and said the suspect, Martinez, was located near the area of College Street and Fox Street.

Police say Martinez ran through some yards before being taken into custody.

The victim was transported to the Blanchard Valley Hospital by private vehicle.

Police said the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the lower left portion of his face.

The victim was later transported by Life Flight to OSU Hospital for further treatment.