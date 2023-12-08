Suspect In Findlay Shooting Pleads Guilty
The suspect in an April shooting in Findlay decided to plead guilty instead of going to trial.
Isaiah J. Moore, 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, in connection with the April 8th shooting at a building on East Front Street that wounded two men.
The police department says officers responded that night to a building at 230 East Front Street in reference to a fight involving shots being fired.
The two men who were shot were treated at Blanchard Valley Hospital and are still recovering from their injuries.
Court records show that Moore had a jury trial scheduled for January but recently entered a plea of guilty to the two charges.
As part of the plea deal, a gun specification was dropped.
Prosecutors say Moore faces 2 to 8 years in prison for each count and some additional years could be added on as part of Ohio’s indefinite sentencing guidelines for a maximum possible sentence of 20 years.
His sentencing hearing has been set for December 29th in Hancock County Common Pleas Court.