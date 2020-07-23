Suspect In Seneca County Overdoses Arrested In Tiffin

Police have arrested the man they believe is behind recent fentanyl and heroin overdoses in Tiffin and Seneca County.

Jacob Woodruff was taken into custody in Tiffin on Wednesday without incident and officers say they found fentanyl in his vehicle.

The 25-year-old from Fostoria has been charged with trafficking and possession.

Woodruff is a person of interest in numerous overdoses in Seneca County.

“We can say without any hesitation, the community is a little safer tonight putting him behind bars for the time being,” said Tiffin Police Chief Fred Stevens.