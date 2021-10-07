Suspect In Shooting Of Trooper In Findlay Arrested

The suspect in the shooting of a Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper in Findlay was taken into custody on Thursday after eluding authorities for hours.

Law enforcement caught Robert Tramaine Hathorn, 42, at around 1 o’clock Thursday afternoon.

After a sighting of the suspect near the Blanchard River, he was apprehended in the area of County Road 223 near Trenton Avenue.

The Highway Patrol says Hathorn struggled with Trooper Josef Brobst over his gun during a traffic stop on I-75 on Wednesday night and the trooper sustained a gunshot wound.

The trooper was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol thanks the citizens of Ohio for tips received during the search.

Many agencies assisted in the search, and the Highway Patrol thanks the Findlay Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Toledo Police Department, Fostoria Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshals Service, United States Secret Service, United States Border Patrol, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for their help in the search.

(above pic courtesy of the Highway Patrol)