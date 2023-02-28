Suspect In String Of Bank Robberies Arrested

A suspect in several bank robberies in northwest Ohio, including one in Hancock County, has been arrested.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced that said Gage Daniel Shafer Haws was apprehended at a Findlay residence by a Findlay Police Department SWAT Team.

The 28-year-old Haws is suspected in the following bank robberies:

December 31, 2022 (Hancock County) Premier Bank, Arlington, Ohio

February 2, 2023 (Seneca County) Old Fort Bank, Bettsville, Ohio

February 10, 2023 (Wyandot County) *attempted – First National Bank of Sycamore, McCutchenville, Ohio

February 11, 2023 (Putnam County) Union Bank Co., Kalida, Ohio

February 16, 2023 (Fulton County) State Bank and Trust Company, Delta, Ohio

WFIN spoke with Lt. Jason Seem of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office about the investigation and arrest.

The suspect’s arrest follows a lengthy joint investigation involving multiple agencies including the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Findlay Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Kalida Police Department, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Delta Police Department, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.