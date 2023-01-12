Suspect In Upper Sandusky Murder Indicted, Arraigned

A man charged with killing a cashier with a machete at a Dollar Tree store in Upper Sandusky on New Year’s Day was in court for his arraignment.

Bethel Bekele has been indicted on six charges by a Wyandot County grand jury.

At his arraignment, he pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to all six charges, which include two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault and one count of aggravated burglary.

Upper Sandusky police say he entered the store with a machete and killed 22-year-old cashier Keris Riebel.

Police have not released information on a motive and have called the attack random.

Click here for the GoFundMe that was set up for the victim’s family.