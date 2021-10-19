Suspect Indicted In Shooting Of State Trooper In Findlay

A man has been indicted on several charges in connection with the shooting of an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper in Findlay.

A Hancock County Grand Jury on Tuesday indicted Robert Tramaine Hathorn on six felony charges: felonious assault on a peace officer, aggravated robbery, two counts of having a weapon under disability, failure to comply and tampering with evidence.

The Highway Patrol says the 42-year-old from Muskegon, Michigan struggled with a trooper over the trooper’s gun during a traffic stop on October 6th along Interstate 75 in Findlay and it went off, striking the trooper in the lower body.

Hathorn was found the following day in the Blanchard River after an extensive search involving various police agencies.

The Highway Patrol said Trooper Josef Brobst was released from the hospital on October 9th and is continuing his recovery at home.

Hathorn’s bond will be set at his arraignment, which had not been scheduled as of the time this story was published.

He’s being held at the Hancock County Justice Center.