Suspect Outruns Findlay Police, Other Agencies, 2 Cruisers Damaged

A suspect is on the loose after eluding Findlay police and other agencies during a lengthy pursuit.

The Findlay Police Department says an officer pulled over a silver Chrysler 300 in the 500 block of North Main Street at about 12:15 Sunday morning for running a stop sign.

When the officer was walking up to the vehicle it sped off northbound on North Main Street.

The officer gave pursuit and the chase reached speeds of 80 miles per hour on Trenton Avenue and 122 miles per hour on Interstate 75 northbound.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined the pursuit and deployed spike strips south of Bowling Green.

The two Findlay Police Department cruisers, who were in pursuit of the suspect for 24-miles, ran over the spike strips and suffered disabling damage.

The officers were not injured.

The highway patrol and Bowling Green police took over the pursuit at Wooster Street in Bowling Green but the suspect vehicle eluded the pursuit and it was terminated.

Police believe the Chrysler 300 was being driven by a male and had a male passenger.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have information about the suspect is urged to call the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.