Suspected Tornado Does Damage In Putnam County

A tornado warning was issued for northwest Putnam County Wednesday night and it’s believed it was a tornado that did quite a bit of damage in the area.

The Dupont area got hit the hardest with several buildings and homes damaged or destroyed.

Three people suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

The National Weather Service will be doing an assessment to confirm it was a tornado and how powerful it was.

(pic taken by WTOL-11’s TaTiana Cash of a destroyed trailer)