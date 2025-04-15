Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Leads To Man’s Arrest

(From the Findlay Police Department)

Officers were dispatched to Burger King (717 W. Trenton Ave.) on 4-15-2025 at 1048 hours for a report of a possible drug overdose in a vehicle.

The vehicle was located parked in the parking lot. Shannon Pullom (36 yoa B/M) was located in the driver’s seat.

Shannon became alert when contacted by officers and advised he was just sleeping.

Hanco EMS and Findlay Fire Department responded to evaluate Shannon.

He advised he did not need medical assistance and declined to be transported to the hospital.

A suspected methamphetamine pipe was observed in plain view inside the vehicle.

A probable cause search of the vehicle turned up an additional 28 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 14 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and three firearms.

The firearms consisted of two 12 gauge shotguns and a .50 cal muzzleloader.

One of the shotguns was found to have been reported stolen out of Lapeer County Michigan in 2021.

Shannon Pullom was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M-4), Receiving Stolen Property (F-4), Having Weapons Under Disability (F-3), Aggravated Possession of Drugs (F-2), and Possession of Cocaine (F-3).

He was incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center.