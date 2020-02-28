SUV Slides Off Icy Road In Findlay And Overturns

Two people are okay after their SUV slid off on icy road and overturned in Findlay.

The crash happened at about 10:20 Friday morning on Crystal Avenue across from Owens Community College.

Police say the driver was going south on Crystal Avenue when her SUV slid off the road and flipped onto its side.

The driver and passenger were able to get out of the vehicle before first responders arrived.

Both were wearing their seat belt and were not injured in the crash.

Driving conditions have been less than ideal the last few days, with blowing snow covering roads and icy spots developing as well. (The video below is from Thursday)