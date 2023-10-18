Swan House Tea Room Under New Ownership

(From Swan House Tea Room)

Established in 1998 by Rindy Crates, Kay Kose, and Vicki Powell, the Swan House soon became an in-demand location for mother-daughter tea parties, bridal showers, and quiet fellowship with friends.

Since then, the Swan House has been operated by Beverly Robb, followed by Kim Butler, and more recently Julie Bishop. Each added their own recipes, a touch of flair, and left an indelible mark which makes the Swan House what it is today.

As the new owner, Joy Barger is thrilled to join this long line of incredible women and uphold what the Swan House provides to our community: a haven of beauty and softness where delicious food is served on delicate china, and yesteryear is only a cup of tea and a scone away.

Looking back on her time as owner Julie shared, “It has been an unbelievable honor to serve beside our wonderful Swan House team and pour energy and love into this beautiful place!

Hosting special moments for our guests and their loved ones has blessed my heart each day.

I thank God so much for this opportunity and I’m delighted to see my friend, Joy, carry on the Swan House tradition!”

(Pictured left, Julie Bishop. Right, Joy Barger)