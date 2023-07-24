SWAT Teams Respond To Put-In-Bay For Riots

(ONN) – About 30 swat members from Ottawa, Sandusky, and Erie Counties were called to South Bass Island in Lake Erie Saturday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received seven calls about riots on the island.

19,000 people were in downtown Put-in-Bay and police feared they would lose control of the area, including the Jet Express dock.

So, swat teams were called in and the crowds were put back under control.

Police say 6 to 10 fights were broken up by swat members.

Two people were arrested – one for domestic violence and another for disorderly conduct.