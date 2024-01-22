Sweet Celebration Planned In Bluffton

(From Bluffton Area Chamber of Commerce)

Mark your calendars for Chocolate Walk 2024 on February 8, from Noon – 7:00 PM.

This year, we’ve got 23 amazing stops for you to indulge your sweet tooth!

Only 200 tickets will be sold, so grab yours before they’re gone! Tickets are only $10.00 each and can be purchased at the following participating businesses:

BLACK LAB TRADING CO.

BOUTIQUE 415-POLISHED

ROOTS BY STRATTONS

SHIRLEY’S GOURMET POPCORN CO.

This year, the Chocolate Walk will kick off at Family Hardware, 111 Cherry St. Pick up your official Chocolate Walk 2024 bag, generously donated by PromoHits, LTD., and grab a map for all the scrumptious stops along the way.

Get ready for a chocolate-filled day of fun and treats! Don’t miss out on this delicious experience – see you there!