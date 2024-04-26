Sweet Spring Fundraiser From United Way of Hancock County

(From the United Way of Hancock County)

Attention chocolate lovers!

United Way of Hancock County’s sweet spring fundraiser, the Downtown Chocolate Tour, returns from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, falling on Mother’s Day weekend and Downtown Findlay’s Second Saturday.

Ticketholders will make their way to each of about two dozen participating retailers and restaurants during this four-hour window, collecting chocolate treats and taking advantage of special offers at each stop. Some establishments located outside the downtown area will be paired with shops downtown to allow their participation in the event.

Tickets are $25 each, and all sales directly support United Way’s Vulnerable Children Initiative, dedicated to protecting kids and helping them find a better path in life.

No more than 300 tickets will be sold, and the event is expected to sell out. Visit www.uwhancock.org and click the ‘Downtown Chocolate Tour’ button at the top right to buy tickets.

“Our Downtown Chocolate Tour is a great way to advocate for the youth in our community while supporting the organizations that serve them. That it falls on Mother’s Day weekend makes it all the sweeter,” said Angela DeBoskey, CEO of United Way of Hancock County.

Since 1955, United Way of Hancock County has funded local efforts to support children. Multiple local agencies receive United Way funding to support and protect kids, and other community collaborations are working to strengthen families while championing children’s needs.

Ticketholders can pick up bags and maps to be used the day of the Downtown Chocolate Tour at the United Way office, 318 W. Main Cross St. (above Kan Du Studio), from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 9-10; and at Hancock Hotel (a stop on the tour) beginning at 10:30 a.m. the day of the event.

Volunteers are needed to help distribute treats at the various stops along the tour. Call the United Way office at 419-423-1432 for more information or to register as a volunteer.