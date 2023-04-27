Talk Show Host And Former Cincy Mayor Jerry Springer Dies

(ONN) – Legendary talk show host and former mayor of Cincinnati Jerry Springer has died.

A family spokesperson said this morning that Springer had been diagnosed with cancer a few months ago and his condition worsened this week.

He died at his home in the Chicago area.

He was best known for ‘The Jerry Springer Show’ in which guests loudly, and sometimes violently clashed during its 27-year run.

Springer started his career as a lawyer in Cincinnati and served as the city’s mayor in 1977 and 1978.

He ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for Ohio governor in 1982 and considered running for governor or senate in Ohio in later years.

Springer was 79 years old.