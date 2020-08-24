Tanker Truck Carrying Liquid Asphalt Overturns In Findlay

A tanker truck carrying liquid asphalt overturned as it was going through the Lima Avenue double roundabouts in Findlay.

The crash happened at around 8 o’clock Monday night in the westbound lane of the roundabout on the east side of State Route 15/U.S. 68.

The tanker overturned onto its side and the cab of the semi hit a highway sign.

We were told on the scene that the driver of the semi was not injured.

The Findlay Fire Department and Street Department quickly responded and prevented the liquid asphalt from entering a nearby storm drain.

WFIN spoke with Findlay Fire Department Battalion Chief Matt Cooper on the scene.

Westbound Lima Avenue was expected to be closed for a while as the crash was cleared and the liquid asphalt cleaned up.

(the picture above was taken after the tanker was righted, and cooled asphalt can be seen stretching from the tanker to the ground)