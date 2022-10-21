Tanker Truck Driver Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Interstate 75

A fatal crash involving multiple semis and a car closed a stretch of Interstate 75 just south of Findlay on Friday morning.

The crash happened on northbound I-75 a little north of State Route 235 at approximately 2:44 a.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says their preliminary investigation shows that traffic was backing up due to a vehicle fire ahead.

The Highway Patrol says traffic was backed up for about four miles when a semi being driven by Jagdeep Singh Chohan, 33, of Brampton, Ontario crashed into the back of a tanker truck being operated by Robert A. Borer Jr., 55, of Toledo, that was stopped due to the backed up traffic.

The impact forced the tanker truck forward into a semi and a car.

The Highway Patrol says Borer Jr. suffered fatal injuries at the scene.

Chohan suffered minor injuries as did the driver of the car.

A short time later, another semi swerved to avoid the multiple vehicles in the roadway and struck a car on the median.

The crash remains under investigation.

The highway reopened at around 9:45 a.m. as you can see in the video below.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Southwestern Hancock Joint Fire District, Hancock County Emergency Management Agency, Hancock County Coroner’s Office, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, HANCO Emergency Medical Services, Liberty Township Fire Department, Dick’s Towing Service, Ed’s 24 Hour Service and the Ohio Department of Transportation.