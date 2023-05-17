Tanker Truck Overturns On I-75 South Of Findlay

The driver of a tanker truck hauling hazardous materials was seriously injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 75 a little south of Findlay.

The crash happened at around 11 o’clock Wednesday morning on Interstate 75 northbound near milepost 154, just north of the rest area.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Joshua Jordan, 40, of Toledo, was driving northbound when he lost control of the tanker and traveled off the left side of the interstate and overturned.

Jordan was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated by first responders.

He was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The tanker was transporting sulfuric acid and a small amount did spill during the crash and it was being cleaned up.

I-75 northbound was restricted to one lane of travel for about three and a half hours due to the crash.

The Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Liberty Township Fire, Findlay Fire, Hanco EMS, Hancock County EMA, Flag City Towing and the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.