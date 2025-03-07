Target Coming To Findlay

(From Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development)

Target Corporation finalized a purchase-sale agreement with Findlay Mall owner and developer Rocky Companies on March 6, 2025. This spring, demolition will begin on 188,000 square feet of the existing mall to pave the way for a modern 139,809-square-foot Target store, marking a significant milestone in the mall’s redevelopment and for Findlay.

This transformative project is the result of a collaborative effort between Rocky Companies, the City of Findlay, and Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development (FHCED). The addition of Target underscores the region’s growth and appeal as a retail destination.

“We are thrilled to welcome Target as a cornerstone of The Findlay Mall’s revitalization,” said Christina Muryn, Mayor of Findlay. “This project showcases our community’s progress and the strong partnerships we’ve forged with Rocky Companies and FHCED. It’s a major step forward, bringing new opportunities and convenience to our residents.”

The Findlay store aligns with Target’s ambitious expansion plans, which include opening over 300 primarily full-sized locations nationwide over the next decade. The new store will feature a reimagined design with a larger footprint than Target’s smaller-format locations, integrating its innovative “Stores As Hubs” model—blending in-store shopping with fulfillment capabilities.

“Securing Target for Findlay has been a decade-long goal,” said Chris Keller, Executive Director of FHCED. “The store will elevate our retail landscape while driving economic growth and opportunity for the community.”

Dan Sheaffer, President & CEO of the Findlay-Hancock County Alliance, added, “The Findlay location will offer a fresh, expansive store design, reinforcing Target’s commitment to blending convenience and innovation. It’s a great moment for retail in our region as we join Target’s nationwide expansion.”

