Target Of Drug Task Force Operation Arrested

(From the Seneca County Drug Task Force)

On Thursday, November 14, 2024, the Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit, along with additional Officers from the Fostoria Police Department, conducted a drug operation in an area of East Fremont St. and Anderson Avenue, in the City of Fostoria, Seneca, County, Ohio, which resulted in the arrest of a Tiffin, Ohio resident.

The “sting” drug operation led to the confiscation of suspected Heroin, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, a stolen Firearm & US Currency.

Cody A. Johnson, 34 YOA, Tiffin, Ohio, was arrested for an active arrest warrant for Failure to Appear out of Seneca County.

Additional charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm are pending on Johnson at the conclusion of the entire drug investigation.

Johnson is being held at the Seneca County Jail pending further court proceedings.

Seneca County Drug Task Force Agents & Officers from the Fostoria Police Department were utilized to conduct the stop and assisted Agents with apprehending the suspect, Johnson.

“This investigation is consistent with what local Law Enforcement is seeing with an influx of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Cocaine trafficking and abuse in our area. We are utilizing all of our resources to attempt to track down the source of the illicit drugs to prevent any further overdoses and to prosecute those who continue to bring them into our community. And, of course, I’m always pleased to see another firearm removed from a dangerous criminal’s hands!” Chief Gabriel Wedge, Fostoria Police Department, said.

I would encourage citizens to continue reporting suspicious activity to their local agencies or the Seneca County Drug Task Force – METRICH Enforcement Unit Crime Hotline at Local 419-443-0463, ext: 1140