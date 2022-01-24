Task Force: Drugs, Loaded Gun Found During Search Warrant

Authorities in Seneca County say a man was arrested after illegally discharging a firearm and will be facing additional charges.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on Sunday at 1:16 a.m. about a man acting erratically and firing off rounds at Poplar Village Mobile Home Park on West Axline Street in Fostoria.

Deputies made contact with the man and identified him as Marcus Hartfield, 42, of Perrysburg.

While speaking with Hartfield deputies say they could see evidence of the crime in plain sight and called for assistance from the Seneca County Drug Task Force.

A search warrant was executed at the residence which belongs to 29-year-old Latashia Shank.

The task force says a search of the residence unveiled items including two spent .45 caliber casings, a loaded Glock .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol with a 30 round magazine, several additional loaded magazines, ammunition, suspected cocaine, suspected marijuana, criminal tools, and U.S. currency.

Hartfield was arrested for discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premise and having weapons under disability.

Hartfield has additional charges for endangering children, trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, and possession of criminal tools stemming from this operation at the

conclusion of the entire investigation.

Authorities remind the public to continue to report suspicious activity to their local agencies or the Seneca County Drug Task Force – METRICH Enforcement Unit Crime Hotline at 419-443-0463 ext: 1140.