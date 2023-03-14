Task Force Executes Search Warrant At Findlay Gaming Parlor

A task force executed a search warrant at a Findlay business after receiving numerous complaints about it, authorities said.

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Investigative Unit and Findlay Street Department executed the search warrant at Lucky Dragon Internet Café at 1107 Tiffin Avenue.

The task force said the search stemmed from an ongoing investigation into several citizen complaints about the business.

The complaints included the use and sale of illegal narcotics by patrons inside the business, an overdose, and illegal cash payouts from the gaming machines.

The task force said it seized 60 gaming devices from the business and more than $53,000 in cash from the gaming devices, payout monies and business profits.

Authorities said charges of gambling and operating a gambling house will be pursued against the owner of the business pending the outcome of the investigation.