Task Force Improving Law Enforcement Training In Ohio

(ONN) – Ohio’s Blue Ribbon Task Force has released a new report to improve law enforcement training in the state.

One of the biggest changes the task force is spearheading is officers will have to participate in 48 hours of communication training.

A representative with the task force said it’s about making sure they’re talking to the community and getting to the heart of what’s going on when they respond to a scene.

The task force formed last fall and is made of a group of law enforcement officials from around the state.