Task Force Presents Vision For Attracting and Retaining Young Talent

(From Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development)

Findlay∙Hancock County Economic Development is pleased to announce the release of a comprehensive report by the A.F.T.E.R. Hours Task Force, a workforce initiative aimed at addressing the challenges of attracting and retaining young talent. Led by a vision of “Attracting Future Talent, Entertainment, and Resources,” the task force, comprised of young professionals, met over the course of a year to collectively identify and work towards the opportunities and resources desired by their cohort.

The comprehensive report delves into various aspects that are vital for making the community an attractive destination for young talent including housing, retail and restaurants, entertainment and nightlife, recreation, transportation and services, regional connectivity, and office and community culture.

“We are thrilled to share the insights and recommendations from the A.F.T.E.R. Hours Task Force with our community,” said Sarah Perrigo, Project Specialist at Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development, and facilitator of the task force. “We hope these ideas stimulate broader conversations about how Findlay-Hancock County can become a more attractive, dynamic, and inclusive community where young talent can thrive.”

Findlay∙Hancock County Economic Development invites all economic and community stakeholders to review the report and engage in conversations about positioning Findlay-Hancock County for a prosperous workforce and economy.

To access the full A.F.T.E.R. Hours Task Force Report, please visit findlayecondev.com, under the “Talent Recruitment” tab.